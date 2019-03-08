Search

Public toilets saved after outcry prompts council deal

PUBLISHED: 09:20 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 10 June 2019

Public toilets in Long Stratton have been saved followed a council between councils. Picture: Simon Parkin

Public toilets in Long Stratton are to remain open after a deal was struck between councils.

Long Stratton had been given a two month deadline by South Norfolk Council to make a final decision on whether it wanted to take over management of the toilet block in Swan Lane.

Becky Buck, clerk to Long Stratton Council, said they had now agreed a deal to take over the toilets for a minimum of 10 years and were now liaising with the district to get the refurbishment work carried out ahead of the handover.

She said: "This is a great result which is as a direct work carried out by the council and parishioners alike to keep this vital community asset. Thank you to all parishioners who signed petitions, wrote to the council and local MPs and voiced their concerns on the matter."

South Norfolk is divesting responsibility for the upkeep of its public toilets to parish councils however Long Stratton Council had twice refused to take over the toilet block.

The district council subsequently approved plans to convert the building into shops or food outlets with a single unisex loo sparking a public outcry.

