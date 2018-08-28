Public toilets could be turned into shop or takeaway

South Norfolk Council has submited plans to change the use of the Swan Lane public toilets in Long Stratton. Picture: Google Archant

Plans have been submitted that would pave the way for a public toilet block to be turned into a shop, cafe or takeaway.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Norfolk Council is seeking groups willing to take on the public toilets building in Long Stratton that could be turned into shops, cafe or takeway. Picture: South Norfolk Council South Norfolk Council is seeking groups willing to take on the public toilets building in Long Stratton that could be turned into shops, cafe or takeway. Picture: South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council is currently inviting expressions of interest from community groups or organisations that may have a social use for the current public toilet building at Swan Lane in Long Stratton.

The council is offering a 10 year lease on the building and the provision of a low interest loan to help pay for redevelopment work on to proviso that at least one disabled accessible unisex toilet cubicle continues to be provided for public use.

As part of its plans it wants to change the use of the building that could allow it to be converted into shops, a café or coffee shop or food takeaway.

The proposals have drawn criticism from some villagers. One objection submitted by Rosemary Bennett states: “This is one of the daftest planning applications I’ve seen. The village needs proper toilets and as it grows one cubicle will not be enough.

“These toilets are used by mums with young children, the elderly who may have continence problems anyone who gets taken short and visitors to the town. As in Diss they need to be cleaned up, decorated and made pleasanter not turned into another shop.”

A change of use for the public toilet building in Long Stratton would require the new occupants to retain a unisex disabled toilet for public use. Picture: Getty A change of use for the public toilet building in Long Stratton would require the new occupants to retain a unisex disabled toilet for public use. Picture: Getty

Natalie Caston, of White House Drive, said: “We have enough empty shops we do not need anymore. We need the public toilets and it would be nice to see them modernised. I have had to meet my ill grandmother there when she was caught short, it saved her embarrassment. These toilets are currently the only public loos in the village. I have two small children and it does not matter if they went before we left home they always say they need to go 10 minutes later.”

Michael Edney, district council deputy leader, said: “South Norfolk Council has been working with and supporting town and parish councils to assume local responsibility for the management of their public toilet facilities.

“Long Stratton Parish Council chose not to take on the management of the public toilets in Long Stratton, so we are now asking for expressions of interest for the conversion of the building to a mixed use that includes the continued provision of a public toilet.

“This will ensure that residents continue to benefit from the provision of a public loo with the building occupier maintaining the upkeep of the facility.”