Appeal hearing which could revive 52-home plan for Norfolk town taking place this week

An appeal hearing which could see refused plans for more than 50 new homes in a Norfolk town revived is under way.

Orbit Homes' bid to build 52 homes off St Mary's Road in Long Stratton was refused in September, after South Norfolk's planning committee voted to turn it down.

However, the fate of the proposed development now rests with the Planning Inspectorate, with a hearing beginning today which could see the scheme revived.

Held at South Norfolk Council's offices in the town, the hearing is expected to last four days, which will see the council and Orbit making their cases to a planning inspector.

The application faced fierce opposition locally, with more than 60 letters of objection sent to the council, though SNC officers recommended the committee approve it.

However, concerns over potential harm to the landscape and character of the area saw the committee vote to refuse it.