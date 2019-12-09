Search

Leisure centre 'all clear' after legionella scare but showers remain closed

PUBLISHED: 12:31 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 09 December 2019

Long Stratton Leisure Centre where the bacteria which can cause Legionnaires Disease was found has been given the all clear but its showers are still shut. Photo: Paul Harrison Photo

Long Stratton Leisure Centre where the bacteria which can cause Legionnaires Disease was found has been given the all clear but its showers are still shut. Photo: Paul Harrison Photo

© www.paulharrisonphoto.co.uk

A leisure centre where the bacteria which can cause Legionnaire's Disease was found has got the "all clear" but its showers are still shut.

Legionella bacteria, which can cause lung infections, was found in the male and female showers at the Long Stratton Leisure Centre on Wednesday, December 4.

But despite the centre being given the all clear for the bacteria, its showers are still shut, after a problem was found with electrical parts.

Trevor Holden, the council's managing director, said: "I'm really pleased with the way the team responded [to the bacteria]. It was picked up as the result of a routine test. Immediate action was taken to close the showers and experts were brought in."

He said the facilities had been given the "all clear as expected", and added: "They're just taking a look at the system today and then we'll be up and running."

A council spokesperson said the problem was with the electrical relay parts in the showers. Replacements are expected to arrive today.

