Changes to Long Stratton bypass plan ahead of new application
PUBLISHED: 10:40 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 27 March 2019
Archant
Plans for the long-awaited £31m bypass at Long Stratton have moved a step closer with local communities being consulted on the details ahead of modified plans being submitted.
The new bypass scheme, which villagers have been campaigning for since the 1930s, is linked to plans for 1,875 homes on more than 15 hectares of land to the east and west of the A140.
Two planning applications from Norfolk Homes were submitted to South Norfolk Council in February 2018 outlining the ambitious scheme, which would also include a new primary school.
The scheme gave the first glimpse of the route of the proposed bypass which the planning statement said would remove 70-85pc of traffic from Long Stratton in the morning peak hour and 60-75pc in the evening peak hour; some 13,000 vehicles per day.
Plans showed the new road would run down the east side of Long Stratton leaving the current A140 at Church Lane before rejoining further south just before the Wood Lane junction.
Now in a series of meetings local and parishes councils have been updated on changes to the proposals ahead of a new modified planning application being submitted.
Alterations outlined include a reduction from the four roundabouts original four proposed to three allowing a uniform speed limit on the single carriageway road, possibly 60mph, and a new bridge over the bypass.
Local district councillor Des Fulcher said: “There has been work behind the scenes to try to secure the funding needed to build this. It appears that they have listened to public concerns about how best to deliver the bypass and have appointed a consultant company, WSP, to review, improve and make sure the design fits the new funding criteria.
“There have been some important tweaks to the design. The Hall Lane proposed roundabout will be removed to improve better junction spacing. Links from the proposed west new development to the east new developments will be improved by building a new bridge with better provision for walkers and cyclists. The bridge will be the Hall Lane junction with a footpath at Church Lane.”
“There will also be no lighting along the whole bypass to keep the area free of light pollution.”
The whole scheme, part funded by South Norfolk Council, is expected to cost in the region of £675m, with £302m on new homes and £390m creating new employment space.
A bid has been submitted to the Department of Transport for Major Road Network part funding for the bypass. If successful, this could allow construction to start in late 2020 with completion in mid-2022.
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Norfolk County Council is working with developers Norfolk Homes and Norfolk Land to secure funding for the Long Stratton bypass. If that funding is secured there will be a further consultation on the modified planning application later this year.”