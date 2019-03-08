Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Changes to Long Stratton bypass plan ahead of new application

PUBLISHED: 10:40 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 27 March 2019

The A140 south of Long Stratton where a new bypass would head across the fields to the east of the village. Picture: Simon Parkin

The A140 south of Long Stratton where a new bypass would head across the fields to the east of the village. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Plans for the long-awaited £31m bypass at Long Stratton have moved a step closer with local communities being consulted on the details ahead of modified plans being submitted.

A140 bypass campaigners at Long Stratton protest at the pedestrian crossing in the town by continually crossing causing a traffic snarl up in 2007. Picture: Denise BradleyA140 bypass campaigners at Long Stratton protest at the pedestrian crossing in the town by continually crossing causing a traffic snarl up in 2007. Picture: Denise Bradley

The new bypass scheme, which villagers have been campaigning for since the 1930s, is linked to plans for 1,875 homes on more than 15 hectares of land to the east and west of the A140.

Two planning applications from Norfolk Homes were submitted to South Norfolk Council in February 2018 outlining the ambitious scheme, which would also include a new primary school.

The new Long Stratton bypass is planned to cut across fields to the east of the village. Picture: Simon ParkinThe new Long Stratton bypass is planned to cut across fields to the east of the village. Picture: Simon Parkin

The scheme gave the first glimpse of the route of the proposed bypass which the planning statement said would remove 70-85pc of traffic from Long Stratton in the morning peak hour and 60-75pc in the evening peak hour; some 13,000 vehicles per day.

Plans showed the new road would run down the east side of Long Stratton leaving the current A140 at Church Lane before rejoining further south just before the Wood Lane junction.

Now in a series of meetings local and parishes councils have been updated on changes to the proposals ahead of a new modified planning application being submitted.

Alterations outlined include a reduction from the four roundabouts original four proposed to three allowing a uniform speed limit on the single carriageway road, possibly 60mph, and a new bridge over the bypass.

The northern part of the proposed Long Stratton bypass route from near Church Lane as included in the 2018 plans. Picture: SNC/Norfolk HomesThe northern part of the proposed Long Stratton bypass route from near Church Lane as included in the 2018 plans. Picture: SNC/Norfolk Homes

Local district councillor Des Fulcher said: “There has been work behind the scenes to try to secure the funding needed to build this. It appears that they have listened to public concerns about how best to deliver the bypass and have appointed a consultant company, WSP, to review, improve and make sure the design fits the new funding criteria.

“There have been some important tweaks to the design. The Hall Lane proposed roundabout will be removed to improve better junction spacing. Links from the proposed west new development to the east new developments will be improved by building a new bridge with better provision for walkers and cyclists. The bridge will be the Hall Lane junction with a footpath at Church Lane.”

The A140 at Church Lane north of Long Stratton where the planned bypass would rejoin the existing road. Picture: Simon ParkinThe A140 at Church Lane north of Long Stratton where the planned bypass would rejoin the existing road. Picture: Simon Parkin

“There will also be no lighting along the whole bypass to keep the area free of light pollution.”

The whole scheme, part funded by South Norfolk Council, is expected to cost in the region of £675m, with £302m on new homes and £390m creating new employment space.

Traffic congestion as it heads through Long Stratton on the A140. Picture: Simon ParkerTraffic congestion as it heads through Long Stratton on the A140. Picture: Simon Parker

A bid has been submitted to the Department of Transport for Major Road Network part funding for the bypass. If successful, this could allow construction to start in late 2020 with completion in mid-2022.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Norfolk County Council is working with developers Norfolk Homes and Norfolk Land to secure funding for the Long Stratton bypass. If that funding is secured there will be a further consultation on the modified planning application later this year.”

The central part of the 2018 proposed Long Stratton bypass route including Hall Road roundabout that may now have been replaced with a bridge. Picture: SNC/Norfolk HomesThe central part of the 2018 proposed Long Stratton bypass route including Hall Road roundabout that may now have been replaced with a bridge. Picture: SNC/Norfolk Homes

The southern part of the proposed Long Stratton bypass route as seen in the 2018 plans. Picture: SNC/Norfolk HomesThe southern part of the proposed Long Stratton bypass route as seen in the 2018 plans. Picture: SNC/Norfolk Homes

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Emergency services called after crash involving van

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale. Picture: Archant

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

‘Chataholic’ hairdresser swaps stories for silence to help homeless people

Dereham Hairdresser, Jane Rice-Smith is doing a sponsored silence for The St Martins HousingTrust, homeless charity. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists