Almost £1m could be spent to revamp more Norwich city centre streets

20 March, 2019 - 16:09
Almost £1m could be spent on a scheme which would see London Street in Norwich repaved. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

A project costing nearly £1m could see a string of changes to more parts of Norwich city centre.

City and county councillors will tomorrow (Thursday, March 21) be asked to agree to consult on proposals which would see changes made to the area around London Street and Opie Street.

Transport for Norwich wants to spend just over £900,000 of £60m awarded by the Department for Transport through the Transforming Cities scheme.

The work would see London Street and Opie Street re-paved. Parking bays in Opie Street, including for blue badge holders, would move to Bank Plain.

There would also be changes where London Street meets Bank Plain. Paving would be replaced, while the turn-round area there would be removed and paved over.

Council officers say that would provide “continuity across the street” and create a “significant open space” outside the OPEN venue in Bank Plain.

The current disabled parking bays in that area would move to Bank Plain, as would some others in nearby Bank Street.

In Bank Plain, pavements would be widened to “significantly improve” the area for pedestrians.

And the existing pedestrian crossing, near Queen Street, would be converted to a Toucan crossing - designed for cyclists and pedestrians.

Almost £1m could be spent on a scheme which would see changes made to Bank Plain. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Officers said: “Bank Plain is not currently an inviting pedestrian environment, but is part of the main link from the station to the city centre and that is not immediately obvious to visitors to the city.”

Footpaths would also be extended in Bank Street, while the road surface would be upgraded with what officers describe as “a more attractive material”.

The changes would be an extension to work which is already being done in the Rose Lane/Prince of Wales Road area and, if approved, work could start in autumn.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich says: “The project has just been awarded funding through our successful bid to phase one of the Transforming Cities fund.

The main entrance to what was then Barclay's Bank (now Open) in Bank Plain in 1926. Pic: Archant Library.The main entrance to what was then Barclay's Bank (now Open) in Bank Plain in 1926. Pic: Archant Library.

“We’re now looking for approval to consult on the detail of the scheme so that feedback from the public and stakeholders can help inform the final version of proposals put forward for construction.”

Norwich’s highways agency committee will discuss the proposals at City Hall tomorrow morning.

