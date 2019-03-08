Search

Chance to have your say over mooted £1m shake-up for Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 08:23 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 08 May 2019

Almost £1m could be spent on a scheme which would see London Street in Norwich repaved. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

People are being given the chance to have their say over a £1m project which would see further changes made to part of Norwich city centre.

Martin Wilby, Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Wilby, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council are asking for feedback on proposals for changes to the London Street/Bank Plain area of the city.

Transport for Norwich wants to spend just over £900,000 of £6m awarded by the Department for Transport through the Transforming Cities scheme on the shake-up.

The aims of the project are to create a clearer pedestrian route between Prince of Wales Road and London Street via Bank Plain, while also improving the quality of the public spaces in the area.

Plans include creating new meeting areas in the centre of London Street where it meets Opie Street and at the top of the street, where it meets Bank Plain.

There would also be improvements to loading and parking facilities, and the removal of redundant signs and street furniture.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's member with responsibility for Transport for Norwich, said: "London Street is an important part of Norwich and is of historical significance as the first shopping street in the UK to be pedestrianised more than 50 years ago.

"We're asking for people's views on plans to improve the area, which preserve its heritage while creating new public spaces and a more pleasant environment for those spending time there or using it as a route into the city centre.

"We'd like as many people as possible to get involved to help us take the project into the next phase of development."

Council bosses say the project would build on the current improvements taking place in King Street, Rose Lane and Prince of Wales Road.

The deadline for comments is Thursday May 30.

Consultation responses will then be considered and reported back to local councillors later in the year, who will then decide how to proceed with the project.

Full details on the proposals and a link to the online consultation are available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/londonstreet.

The same information is on display on the first floor landing of City Hall until Thursday 30 May 2019, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

