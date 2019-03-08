Search

Discover which Norfolk road sparked the most complaints about pot-holes and damage

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 14 August 2019

London Road in Attleborough has had the most complaints for potholes and damaged surface than any others in the county.

London Road in Attleborough has had the most complaints for potholes and damaged surface than any others in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

More than 20 complaints a day are being made about pot-holes and other damage to roads which Norfolk County Council is responsible for, new figures revealed.

More than 20 complaints a day are being made about pot-holes and other damage to roads which Norfolk County Council is responsible for, new figures revealed.

And a street in Attleborough sparked the most complaints in 2018/19, a Freedom Of Information Act request revealed.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found Norfolk County Council received 8,120 complaints about pot-holes and other surface damage in 2018/19. Sixty-seven were about one road - London Road in Attleborough.

With the council spending around £8.8m to fix roads last year, compared to £6.9m in 2017/18, the FSB is calling for local authorities to get more cash to help stop poor roads affecting small businesses.

Penny Morgan, FSB's area lead in East Anglia, said: "Pot-holes are a major concern for small businesses here.

"Our members, particularly in rural areas of Norfolk, rely heavily on transport connectivity, with their staff, customers and trade deliveries dependent on fast and efficient road networks.

"Poorly looked-after roads peppered with holes and cracks not only hamper their ability to do business, but lead to damaged vehicles, which can be vital assets to small firms often working without large capital reserves.

"More funding for local authorities will, alongside other measures, go some way in helping ease the burden of this ever-growing issue."

London Road in Attleborough has had the most complaints for potholes and damaged surface than any others in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019London Road in Attleborough has had the most complaints for potholes and damaged surface than any others in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said extra cash was always welcome.

He said: "Last year we were successful in securing more than £16m of extra government funding for roads.

"This funding was in addition to the £33.4m that Norfolk County Council had budgeted for highway maintenance in 2018/19 and meant that we were able to carry out much more resurfacing and road surface repairs than initially planned."

The figures also showed more than £38.000 was paid out by the council in compensation to claimants whose vehicles were damaged. But just 39pc of the 346 claims were successful, with the average pay-out per claim about £286.

Martin Wilby. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Martin Wilby. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

The council said it looked at every claim on its merits.

The council is not responsible for the A47 or A11, which are managed by Highways England.

