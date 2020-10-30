Video

Main road into town may not fully reopen for six more months after crash

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

It could be another six months until a busy road in Dereham fully reopens after a car crashed into a house, Norfolk County Council has confirmed.

London Road in Dereham has been closed to traffic since a red Citroen hit the corner of a two storey house on August 10.

Council highways officers have now extended the temporary closure, in order to protect pedestrians and motorists from the unstable building.

The 20-metre section of road, from the Dereham Library roundabout to London Road Pre-School, will stay fully closed until November 17 with the council hoping to re-open one lane of traffic after this date.

The council doesn’t expect the road to re-open completely until May 2021.

A path will be kept open for pedestrians to get through and emergency service vehicles along with residents will still be able to access the road from the Commercial Road end.

Since the accident, residents have spoken of drivers mounting the kerb just inches away from their homes to avoid a short diversion.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We are keen to see the road fully open as soon as possible.

“We expect that we will be able to open one lane of the road, allowing traffic to travel into the town centre, in approximately mid-November.

“This will be made possible due to the current supports being replaced by scaffolding.

“Our understanding is that the road is likely to be able to reopen fully in about six months’ time, however this depends on the necessary reconstruction work being completed to the damaged home.”

Police were called to reports of a red Citroën hitting the corner of a two storey house at about 11.30am on Monday, August 10.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham, Carrow and Watton helped free a woman in her 20s and infant from the car and make the scene safe.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were called and both the woman and child were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Police have confirmed that one person was in the house at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Wooden support beams are now covering both sides of the road to stabilise the house.

Diversions:

• Northbound: From High Street, motorists should take the second exit onto Wellington Road/Neatherd Road and continue onto Crown Road. Then drivers should turn right onto Norwich Road, before taking the first left into Station Road.

The diversion put in place by Norfolk County Council Highways after the London Road crash in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk County Council The diversion put in place by Norfolk County Council Highways after the London Road crash in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

• Southbound: Drivers should turn left onto Station Road and then right onto Norwich Road. Motorists should then turn left onto Crown Road and follow the road to Neatherd Road/Wellington Road. Take the first exit at the roundabout to join the High Street