Busy road could be closed until end of October after car crashed into house

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

One of Dereham’s busiest roads could be closed until the end of October following a car crashing into a house.

The diversion put in place by Norfolk County Council Highways after the London Road crash in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk County Council The diversion put in place by Norfolk County Council Highways after the London Road crash in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council highways officers have extended the temporary road closure put in place on London Road, in order to protect pedestrians and motorists from an unstable building that was hit by a car.

The 20m section of road, from the Dereham Library roundabout to London Road Pre-School, could now be closed until October 20.

A path will be kept open for pedestrians to get through and emergency service vehicles along with residents will still be able to access the street from the Commercial Road end.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Following the accident on the London Road in Dereham, a temporary traffic diversion has been put in place to protect the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

“This diversion will be in operation until the damaged building has been made safe.”

Police were called to reports of a red Citroën hitting the corner of a two storey house at about 11.30am on Monday, August 10.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham, Carrow and Watton helped free a woman in her 20s and infant from the car and make the scene safe.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

An ambulance and an air ambulance were called and both the woman and child were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Police have confirmed that one person was in the house at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Wooden support beams are now covering both sides of the road to stabilise the house.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Diversions:

• Northbound: From High Street, motorists should take the second exit onto Wellington Road/Neatherd Road and continue onto Crown Road. Then drivers should turn right onto Norwich Road, before taking the first left into Station Road.

• Southbound: Drivers should turn left onto Station Road and then right onto Norwich Road. Motorists should then turn left onto Crown Road and follow the road to Neatherd Road/Wellington Road. Take the first exit at the roundabout to join the High Street