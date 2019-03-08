Search

Flood defence scheme ‘will reduce the risk to the area’

PUBLISHED: 10:58 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 12 April 2019

Dealing with the aftermath - homes on Aldwyck Way, Lowestoft were seriously flooded in 2015. Now plans for a localised flood defence scheme are to be discussed. Picture: James Bass

Dealing with the aftermath - homes on Aldwyck Way, Lowestoft were seriously flooded in 2015. Now plans for a localised flood defence scheme are to be discussed. Picture: James Bass

A scheme to protect homes vulnerable to flooding looks set to be approved – despite concerns being raised by the Environment Agency.

With a number of areas in Lowestoft vulnerable to surface water flooding, particularly around Kirkley stream, a localised flood defence scheme has been proposed.

Land behind Velda Close in Lowestoft has been earmarked for a scheme to manage “fluvial flood risk” in the town.

With an application forming part of a number of works for the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP), the scheme will be discussed at a meeting of the East Suffolk shadow planning committee - North, next Tuesday, April 16.

The works will include the construction of a sheet pile wall, and underground pumps and storage tank to alleviate flooding in the area.

In July 2015 more than 30 homes in Aldwyck Way and Velda Close were flooded after heavy rainfall appeared to overwhelm the stream and drainage systems resulting in significant flooding.

Householders were left distraught after waist-high water flooded 33 homes, with considerable damage caused to areas surrounding the Kirkley stream.

But plans have now been submitted to construct a “a sheet pile wall along the Kirkley Stream from the Bloodmoor roundabout and continues for around

200m downstream of the roundabout.”

The defences also include a pump station and underground storage facility at Velda Close/Aldwyck Way.

A planning report states that the proposed works are within a “wooded corridor with dense scrub, drainage ponds which border residential properties and Tom Crip Way.”

It adds: “The Environment Agency (EA) has raised concerns about the potential impact on flooding, water quality, water voles, and fish entrapment. A further Flood Risk Assessment and letter has been provided which the applicant hopes will overcome the concerns of the EA.

“It is therefore recommended that the application be approved, subject to the comments of the Environment Agency being provided.

“The proposed development will further protect a number of surrounding homes from potential flooding, which is considered to provide both an economic and marginal social benefit to the area.

“In addition, the proposal will reduce the flooding risk to the area.”

Most Read

