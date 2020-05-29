Search

Advanced search

Plans for coronavirus local lockdowns in Norfolk not ready until July

PUBLISHED: 09:44 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 29 May 2020

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Norfolk’s plans over how to deal with local lockdowns if there a further outbreaks of coronavirus will not be ready until July at the earliest.

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

While the government’s test and trace programme was launched this week, that is meant to go hand in hand with local systems to control outbreaks.

Norfolk has been named as one of 11 pilot areas which will play a key role in the government’s efforts to use testing and tracing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The NHS will do the testing and the majority of individuals will be contacted by national contact tracers if they need to self-isolate and get tested, having come into contact with somebody has coronavirus.

But Norfolk County Council and its public health department, working with district councils and the local NHS, has a key role to play in the track and trace element.

That will mean local lockdowns can be imposed in certain areas or workplaces if there are outbreaks, although the plan for how that would work is still some weeks away from being ready.

You may also want to watch:

However, work to help care homes which have outbreaks, which has already been in place, with community teams now able to go in them to carry out tests, will continue.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: “Here in Norfolk we’re working closely with the county, district and borough councils and our NHS colleagues to draw up a local outbreak control plan as part of the national test and trace service.

“We’ve started work, and aim to complete the plan by July, when it will be submitted to the National Outbreak Control Plans Advisory Board.

“While this plan is developed we will continue to provide multi-agency support to Norfolk’s care homes as we have been over recent weeks.

“As we move into the next phase of tackling coronavirus, I completely understand the interest in what our response will look like.

“We are developing a new kind of plan requiring new ways of working to ensure a coherent response to tackle COVID-19 locally.

“The only existing guidance relates to specific settings such as care home or schools rather than at a community level, making our current work on local plans unprecedented.”

MORE: Did coronavirus arrive in west Norfolk before lockdown?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Council spent £20m on an office and industrial units before coronavirus hit

Leader of Norwich City Council Alan Waters defended the decision to spend more than £21m on commercial property shortly before coronavirus hit the UK. Picture: Google Maps/Ian Burt

Farke pleased to see U23 starlet with ‘special bit of creativity’ sign new deal

Josh Martin in EFL Trophy action for Norwich City U21s at Oxford United earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

National Trust reopening more gardens and parklands

The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed, but the car park has reopened. Picture: Archant
Drive 24