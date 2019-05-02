Live

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Thousands of voters have completed their trips to polling stations as they select just who will represent them in the town and city halls across the region.

With polling stations now closed and voted collected, we will soon know which parties will be celebrating and which will be commiserating when the results are declared.

North Norfolk District Council has already started counting and will do so through the night, while the remaining counts get under way the morning.

For all the results as they are declared and the latest reaction and analysis, follow this live blog for the next 24 hours.