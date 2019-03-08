Local elections 2019: Who is standing for Norwich City Council and who should you vote for?

Scenes from a previous Norwich City Council election count. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Voters in Norwich go to the polls tomorrow, when every seat on the city council is up for grabs.

A boundary review means that, unusually, all 39 councillors will be elected at the same time, so people can vote for up to three candidates, rather than just one, to represent their wards.

People must go to the polling stations stated on their poll cards between 7am and 10pm tomorrow, while those who have postal voting packs must make sure they return their postal votes so it arrives by 10pm.

People can return it in the post, drop it in to City Hall, or hand the completed envelope in at a polling station in their wards.

The current political make-up at City Hall is Labour (31), Green Party (5) and Liberal Democrats (3).

Simon Jones, spokesman for Norwich Conservativesl. Pic: Norwich Conservatives Simon Jones, spokesman for Norwich Conservativesl. Pic: Norwich Conservatives

Here, representatives from the four main parties outline why their party deserves your vote on May 2:

Why vote Conservative?

Simon Jones, lead candidate for Norwich Conservatives:

Denise Carlo, leader of the Green Party at Norwich City Council. Pic: Norwich Green Party. Denise Carlo, leader of the Green Party at Norwich City Council. Pic: Norwich Green Party.

“We WIll provide the strong opposition our city needs.

“We love Norwich and we're proud of our city. We're proud of our Ipswich-beating, moving-on-up football club.

“We're proud to be the first sharing city in the UK. We're proud of our community and our culture; our shared identity. “Like everyone else we love our city's events like the Lord Mayor's procession; the fireworks off the top of the castle and all Norwich has to offer.

“But we are worried about what happens at City Hall. Norwich has become a one-party state where the Labour Party can push through its agenda without any kind of challenge.

Alan Waters, leader of the Labour group at Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. Alan Waters, leader of the Labour group at Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

“The Greens and the Lib Dems have lost their voice, voting against but not challenging the decisions made by the Labour Party.

“Only the Conservatives can provide the strong opposition our city needs.

“We want to improve recycling, promote healthier living, protect our environment and deal with homelessness and rough sleeping across our fine city.

“We want to make better use of your money, work better with partners to deliver more and improve our roads, cycleways and public transport.

James Wright, Liberal Democrat leader. Pic: Stuart McPherson. James Wright, Liberal Democrat leader. Pic: Stuart McPherson.

“We have a proud tradition of Conservatives being a strong opposition voice at City Hall.

“The Greens and Liberal Democrats are in a mess. They don't challenge them on the big decisions: on Anglia Square; on how to spend your money at City Hall; on whether cancelling contracts to bring services in-house gets you, the taxpayer, a better deal for your money.

“Our commitment to you is simple:

“A vote for our Conservative team is a vote to hold Labour to account

“To protect our city's environment and character

“To fight every day to get you, the taxpayer, a better deal out of City Hall

“To do this, we need your support this Thursday.”

Why vote Green?

Denise Carlo, leader of the Norwich Green Party group

“I'm sure I also speak for all my colleagues in saying what a pleasure it has been to represent so many people in Norwich since we were first elected.

“Greens are first and foremost community campaigners who care passionately about their neighbourhoods.

“The Green Party has been the official opposition on Norwich City Council for a decade. A strong opposition is essential for holding the ruling party to account, ensuring public money is spent wisely and providing new solutions.

“Currently, Norwich City Council has 31 Labour councillors, five Greens and three Liberal Democrats. Having one such large and dominant party is unhealthy for democracy. We need a Green opposition, because good decisions are not made in echo chambers.

“Hardworking Green Party councillors have shown we can provide much needed checks and balance. For example we have:

“Lobbied for building of new social housing to the highest energy standards. This is happening at Goldsmith Street and elsewhere.

“Challenged the council when developers are let off from paying a fair share towards affordable housing, such as at Anglia Square.

“Campaigned for a high quality clean-powered public transport system for enabling people without a car to get to work and improvements are starting to roll out.

“Protected green open spaces such as Train Wood and helped people to feel safe in their communities, by tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

“But most important, we are that friendly ear which listens to residents and works with them to find solutions.

“Finally, the Green Party has warned for years about the dangers of climate breakdown, toxic air, plastic pollution and the drastic loss of nature. We are now all seeing the extensive damage to our planet.

“It is so importantly that we all work together to urgently tackle these problems. Voting for the Greens is a step towards a more sustainable Norwich that we can be proud to leave to future generations.”

Why vote Labour?

Alan Waters, Norwich City Council leader and leader of the Labour group at Norwich City Council:

“Every election is about choice.

“If you want a council committed to good quality services, decent housing for all, well paid secure jobs; narrowing inequality; vigorously tackling climate change; investment in the city and making community safety a priority, then you should vote Labour on Thursday, May 2

“Our manifesto reflects the views that came out of our biggest ever public consultation, asking communities across the city about their vision of Norwich.

“The short answer was that residents are proud of their city but not its inequalities: among them low pay, lack of affordable housing, increasing rough sleeping and insecurity.

“A decade of cuts since 2010 - by the Conservative-Liberal coalition and now by a weak divided Conservative government – have taken their toll on vital public services and damaged the lives and opportunities of many of our citizens.

“Our manifesto is a response to these dismal policies.

“Despite cuts in our funding by successive Tory governments we have a track record of investment and practical improvements across the city and for every community in Norwich.

They include: the award-winning Goldsmith Street development of 100 environmentally friendly 'Passivhaus' council homes; action to protect private renters, including supporting the campaign to end unfair evictions by repealing Section 21 of the housing act; using our research on the 'Gig economy' to campaign for an end to low pay and job insecurity; an investment in community safety of over £500,000 in state of the art new CCTV; we are winners of a national award for Carbon reduction and one of the “climate emergency” councils working together to tackle global warming.

“The elections on Thursday are really important. They are about local democracy and local services. Our manifesto sets out an ambition to deliver a city that both plans for the future and works for the benefit of all its citizens.”

Why vote Liberal Democrat?

James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at City Hall:

“To be a Liberal Democrat is to believe passionately in the power of local action by committed individuals to achieve results for communities.

“Across the country, our councillors are the ones embedded in those communities giving people a voice.

“More than any other party we believe in local solutions to local problems and that the closer and more engaged residents are to the decision-making process the better.

“Our group on Norwich City Council has an impressive record of pushing the current administration to take better decisions. However, we need more voices on the council representing more areas to make those arguments louder.

“Our plan for Norwich aims to let local people have far more of a say on decisions made at City Hall, giving more power to the people in the community.

“We will seek opportunities to provide jobs through our direct investment in Norwich rather than in other parts of the country, such as our desire to see battery storage sites developed, and we will endeavour to build far more houses and flats to reduce an already-high waiting list for properties.

“We want to improve our transport links as well as bettering our digital connections with the world, aspiring to make Norwich an international hub for digital innovation.

“We will also build on our success in getting backing to establish a Climate Change committee, needed to ensure that the council puts the environment at the heart of all planned work.

“It is time for a fresh approach for at City Hall, and so I urge you to vote Liberal Democrat on May 2.”

Who is standing in the Norwich City Council elections?

Bowthorpe

• Syed Ahmod (C)

• Sally Button (L)

• Danielle Engelbrecht (LD)

• Tim Jones (G)

• Antony Little (C)

• Samuel Neal (LD)

• Jennifer Ramsay (G)

• Mike Sands (L)

• Sue Sands (L)

• Thomas Sheppard (C)

• Sabine Virani (G)

• Jon Watson (I)

Catton Grove

• Sean Bennett (LD)

• Ian Chapman (G)

• Gail Harris (L)

• Paul Kendrick (L)

• Henry Lynn (C)

• Christopher Morgan (LD)

• Wendy Outwin (LD)

• Tony Park (G)

• Mike Stonard (L)

• Roger Tubby (C)

• John Tye (C)

• Christine Way (G)

Crome

• Alexander Atkins (LD)

• Mary Fisher (C)

• Judith Ford (G)

• Adam Giles (L)

• Olivia Hanks (G)

• Ethan Harvey (C)

• John Hipperson (C)

• Nigel Lubbock (LD)

• Marion Maxwell (L)

• Paul Meade (G)

• Joyce Pitty (LD)

• Alan Waters (L)

Eaton

• Caroline Ackroyd (LD)

• Stephen Bailey (C)

• David Battye (G)

• Mary Chacksfield (C)

• Hazel Davidson (G)

• Christopher Elderton (L)

• Mark Eva (C)

• Benjamin Hardie (L)

• Judith Lubbock (LD)

• Jane Saunders (G)

• Christopher Smith (L)

• James Wright (LD)

Lakenham

• Peter Callf (LD)

• Keith Driver (L)

• David Fairbairn (LD)

• Robert Hammond (I)

• Chris Hull (G)

• Christine Mackie (C)

• David Mackie (C)

• Patrick Manning (L)

• Eric Masters (C)

• Jane Sarmezey (L)

Mancroft

• Anthony Barton (C)

• Sandra Bogelein (G)

• Gordon Dean (LD)

• David Fullman (L)

• Joanne Grand (C)

• Jamie Osborn (G)

• Matt Reilly (L)

• Martin Schmierer (G)

• Jo Smith (L)

• John Ward (C)

Mile Cross

• Susan Curran (G)

• John Fisher (C)

• Adrian Holmes (G)

• Jacob Huntley (L)

• Carl Lamb (C)

• Guy Owen (C)

• Alistair Pitty (LD)

• Peter Pyke (UKIP)

• Carol Taylor (LD)

• Adrian Taylor (LD)

• Vaughan Thomas (L)

• Vivien Thomas (L)

Nelson

• Connor Bell (LD)

• Danny Buck (C)

• Denise Carlo (G)

• Jo Copplestone (C)

• Richard Gill (C)

• Emma Hampton (L)

• Hugo Malik (L)

• Gary McGuinness (L)

• Paul Neale (G)

• Nannette Youssef (G)

Sewell

• Helen Arundell (LD)

• Gillian Ashenden (C)

• Julie Brociek-Coulton (L)

• Gary Champion (G)

• Aaron Fickling (G)

• Simeon Jackson (G)

• Charley Le Grice (C)

• Laura McCartney-Gray (L)

• David Munday (LD)

• Matthew Packer (L)

• Richard Smith (LD)

• Andrew Wiltshire (C)

Thorpe Hamlet

• Stephen Barber (C)

• Rachel Everett (L)

• Lesley Grahame (G)

• Jonathan Hook (C)

• Jeremy Hooke (LD)

• Simon Jones (C)

• Deane Money (L)

• Ben Price (G)

• Cavan Stewart (L)

• Nigel Utton (G)

Town Close

• Richard Bearman (G)

• Nick Caistor (G)

• Karen Davis (L)

• Phil Di Palma (G)

• Iain Gwynn (C)

• Jacob Hamilton (LD)

• Neil Hardman (LD)

• Sarah King (C)

• Cate Oliver (L)

• Silvia Schmidtova (LD)

• Ian Stutely (L)

• John Ward (C)

University

• Andrew Boswell (G)

• Carol Chilton (LD)

• Wini Dwebeng (C)

• Matthew Fulton-McAlister (L)

• John Greenaway (G)

• Craig Harvey (C)

• Hassan Iqbal (C)

• Beth Jones (L)

• Robert Parsons (LD)

• Catherine Rowett (G)

• Roger Ryan (L)

• Ian Williams (LD)

Wensum

• Liam Calvert (G)

• Pete Freeman (C)

• Erin Fulton-McAlister (L)

• Lucy Galvin (G)

• Jonathan Lambert (G)

• Sean Laver-Vincent (LD)

• Kevin Maguire (L)

• William Oxley (C)

• Martin Peek (L)

• Nico Pili (LD)

• Alice Saunders (C)

• Alan Wright (LD)