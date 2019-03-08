Search

Local election 2019: Norfolk waits as counts get under way across the county

PUBLISHED: 10:18 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 03 May 2019

A scene from the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election count at the North Walsham High School sports centre.. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

A scene from the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election count at the North Walsham High School sports centre.. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

With the dust already setting on many local election campaigns across the country, Norfolk is eagerly awaiting to see if the county has followed national trends.

Counts are now under way at all but one of the councils this morning, with just North Norfolk Distirct Council opting to carry out the task overnight.

While the Liberal Democrats are celebrating a storming victory in the north of the county, it remains to be seen who will be the winners and losers elsewhere.

With North Norfolk District Council done and dusted, counts in all of the other districts are taking place today, with results filtering in throughout the day.

Already, the first set of results for King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council have been declared, with Labour's John Collop claiming Gaywood Clock for his party and Independent Andy Bullen winning North Downham.

For full results as they come in, follow the local elections 2019 results live blog.

