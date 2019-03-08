Search

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

PUBLISHED: 07:02 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:02 03 May 2019

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

While the majority of Norfolk waits for its results, the two major political parties are waking up licking their wounds in the local elections - so far.

Both Conservative and Labour have already suffered significant losses in the town and city halls across the country, in what appears to be a backlash against the Brexit stalemate.

Nationally, the Liberal Democrats have made big gains, with the Tories taking a major kicking - already losing almost 400 seats, while Labour so far lost more than 70.

Locally, just one council opted to declare its results overnight - North Norfolk District Council - which certainly followed the national trend.

Having already had control of the council for the past six months, following a vote of no confidence in the Tory leadership, the Liberal Democrats claimed a decisive victory in the district.

In a stark contrast to the 2015 result, which saw the Conservatives claim a resounding victory, the Lib Dems won 30 of the 40 seats available on the council, gaining 11 on what they already had.

The Tories were only able to hold onto six of the 19 seats they had, while four Independent candidates were also voted onto the council.

Meanwhile, the remaining councils in the county will begin counting and verifying votes this morning, declaring results throughout the day.

For all the results as they come in, follow our local election results live blog.

