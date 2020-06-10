Search

CCTV can be used to target drivers using cycle lanes, government announces

PUBLISHED: 13:31 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 10 June 2020

Local authorities will soon be able to use CCTV to issue penalty notices to drivers who park or illegally load in mandatory cycle lanes, the government has announced. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The news has been welcomed by the Norwich Cycling Campaign, but the group has warned its roll out will depend on council priorities.

The government has announced that as part of new laws coming into force on June 22, local authorities in England, with civil parking enforcement powers, will be able to use CCTV to take action against cars illegally parked on mandatory cycle lanes.

The announcement is the latest is series of government measures designed to “develop a greener, healthier and more resilient transport network” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cars parked on cycle lanes pose problems for cyclists as they often force them into the flow of traffic and away from the safety a cycle lane provides.

Jeff Jordan, from Norwich Cycling Campaign, said anything that made cycling easier and safer was to be welcomed.

He said: “Cycling lanes are great if you’re a cyclist and they do make a lot of people more confident in cycling on the road.”

Mr Jordan, said the introduction of CCTV to protect cycle lanes was a good thing, if it worked: “It would be great if it does deter people from parking and loading [in cycle lanes] because it’s a very wide pull out. Anything which helps is a good thing.”

“We don’t know what resources the council will give to this. Currently there are a lot of pressures on councils and the financial pressures will increase.

“If local authorities do put this into operation it will be a positive move, I don’t want to be a pessimist, but it does depend what sort of priority local authorities give to it,” he said.

Chris Heaton-Harris, minister for cycling, said: “Giving local authorities more powers to stop cycle lanes from becoming blocked will make it safer for cyclists.

“These new measures also build on our recent £2 billion investment to create a green, healthier legacy and see more people travelling by bicycle or on foot.”

