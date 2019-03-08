Liz Truss positions herself for Tory leadership, saying the party needs to ‘remodernise’

Search

PUBLISHED: 21:48 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 31 March 2019

Chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A Norfolk MP has positioned herself for the Tory leadership bid less than two weeks after saying she was not interested.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Victoria JonesSouth West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

Earlier this month, Liz Truss told this newspaper she was not thinking about the prospect, instead saying she wanted to focus on “getting Brexit sorted”.

She also told The Times she was “absolutely not thinking about it.”

But in an interview with The Sunday Times this week, the MP for south west Norfolk has positioned herself for the role, saying the party needs to “remodernise”.

Speaking to the national paper, Ms Truss outlined her ideas for how the party can win the support of younger voters who she refers to as the “go-getting generation”, as well as business owners.

She said: “We need to reshape the state and not just think the answer to our problems is spending more money.

“The most likely age group to agree to with that are younger people. We have lowered business rates. Currently we spend £18bn on business support.

“I’d like to cut the taxes on business- not give them back their own money,” she said.

Ms Truss has been named repeatedly in national newspapers as a potential leadership candidate once Theresa May steps down.

Alluding to how the Conservative Party has performed under Mrs May’s leadership, she commented: “Sometimes politics can be in danger of being managerial.

“The Conservative Party needs to remodernise. We need to be optimistic, aspirational. We need to participate in the battle of ideas. We haven’t been doing.”

In the interview Ms Truss also told the paper she has taken the decision to be more outspoken: “I just took a decision a while ago that I was going to say what I like and wear what I like.”

On a similar note the MP added she would like to see her male Westminster colleagues dressing better.

“Men in politics, I’d like to see a bit more personal style there. If you go into a business you will see men wearing a much wider variety of clothes than you do in parliament,” she said.

She also said her political hero was Ronald Reagan, for his “optimism” and her favourite film was a tough call between Pulp Fiction and Mean Girls.

