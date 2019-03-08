'Norfolk could be as successful as Germany under Boris', Truss claims

MP Liz Truss has claimed Norfolk could be as successful as London or Germany with the right policies in place.

Appearing on Chopper's Brexit Podcast, presented by the Telegraph's Christopher Hope, the South West Norfolk MP was making the case for Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership contest.

Speaking about cutting taxes and she said: "If tax is too high people won't want to invest, they won't want to recruit people, they won't want to set up new businesses. Having lower tax is good for economic growth.

"Building more homes, cutting taxes, making sure of reg system - all of the things we need to do to make the British economy successful, they're all in our own hands. We can change our future by doing things differently.

"We do need to look at how do we build more houses, we do need to look at how do we build infrastructure to make other parts of the UK as successful as London. London is as productive as Germany and there's no reason in my mind why cities like Leeds, cities like Manchester, counties like Norfolk, can't be as successful with the right investment in infrastructure, the right conditions for growth, lower taxes to help enterprises succeed, and that's what we need to do.

"We need a new way of thinking about the economy as we leave the European Union that is more positive, more entrepreneurial, encourages more businesses to set up."

She added: "Our coastal towns, our ports [...] we've got an opportunity to turbo-charge those areas, creating free port status, bringing more businesses into the area. These are the types of policies we want to champion.

On whether she would be chancellor in a government run by Mr Johnson, Ms Truss said: "No one's been promised any jobs, we're all part of the Boris campaign because we believe he is the right person to lead the country. That he is the person that's going to drive the British economy forward."