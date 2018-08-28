Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk MP’s rejection of nimbyism branded ‘hypocritical’ and ‘insulting’

PUBLISHED: 14:35 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 08 February 2019

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has faced criticism following comments about Norfolk nimbyism. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has faced criticism following comments about Norfolk nimbyism. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

A Norfolk MP’s call for home-owners to have less power to object against housing developments has been branded “hypocritical” and “insulting”.

Liz Truss, Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, called for a relaxation planning rules and labelled anti-planning campaigners and existing home-owners as “the worst vested interest we’ve got”.

However, constituents and campaigners hit back, branding her a hypocrite and warning such a move could hurt the Tories ahead of council elections in May.

Speaking to the Resolution Foundation think tank in London, Ms Truss called on her party to take inspiration from brands Netflix and Aldi and provide “what people want, when they want it at a price that they want”.

She also blamed “rigid planning rules” for high house prices.

In March 2018, protest notices appeared on a property opposite the field on Kenninghall Road at East Harling, the site of a proposed housing development of 67 houses, adjacent to the Poppy Fields development. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYIn March 2018, protest notices appeared on a property opposite the field on Kenninghall Road at East Harling, the site of a proposed housing development of 67 houses, adjacent to the Poppy Fields development. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ms Truss added: “We do have to be prepared to take on those who don’t want a house built in the field next to them.

“The worst vested interest we’ve got is existing home-owners who block development. I think that is the biggest challenge we face - how are we going to reform the system when there’s a fundamental anti-development bias in our country?”

However constituents in East Harling slammed the move and said it was hypocritical after it emerged she supported their objections to a development of nearly 200 homes by sending a letter to Breckland District Council, which has been opposed by more than 350 home-owners.

Philip Edge, chairman of Harling parish council, blasted the MP and said it was insulting to suggest existing home-owners should be ignored in favour of aggressive developers.

Philip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, labelled Ms Truss a hypocrite. Picture: Philip EdgePhilip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, labelled Ms Truss a hypocrite. Picture: Philip Edge

He said: “Which side of the fence is she sitting on?

“She is wrong to say the people who already live in East Harling and the people who have lived in East Harling for 65 years have no right to object.

“That is totally out of order. Her current thinking is whatever they want to do, let them do it.

“That is totally insulting and hypocritical not to support the people who put her in power.

Di Dann, on the right, from the Campaign Against the New Town (CANT), said local views should be taken into account. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesDi Dann, on the right, from the Campaign Against the New Town (CANT), said local views should be taken into account. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

“What has happened to this local democracy the Conservative party were talking about where local councils had more say?

“Democracy has gone out of the window.”

Mr Edge also warned the move would see Ms Truss and her party risk losing votes in the Conservative strong-hold.

He added: “I think they need to be very wary. The elections are coming up in May and it will be up to parishioners across the whole of south west Norfolk and any other district to show and vent their feelings against any political party.”

Bill Borrett, Conservative candidate for Elmham and Matishall, did not fully back his Conservative colleague's statements. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Bill Borrett, Conservative candidate for Elmham and Matishall, did not fully back his Conservative colleague's statements. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Di Dann, who was the campaign coordinator of Campaign Against the New Town (CANT), which successfully lobbied against plans for a 10,000 home garden town north of Dereham, said involvement of local people was integral to a functional planning system.

She added: “I think [local views] are integral but these people who object have to object with planning reasons and we had good planning reasons for objections.

“Nimbyism has been about for ages but it is not a planning reason to object and people need strong material considerations to object.”

Proposals from land promoters Lanpro for the garden town were unanimously voted against by Breckland District Council, partly due to objections from residents.

Mrs Dann echoed Mr Edge’s comments and said the Ms Truss’ move could hurt the Tories.

She added: “People value the community they live in, people value England for what it is and it is the way it is because planning has been to some extent controlled.”

Within her speech Ms Truss also attacked what she dubbed the “nanny state” and “quangocracy”, and said people “resent being told how big their pizza should be or how much alcohol they should drink per week”.

Bill Borrett, who chairs the Health and Wellbeing Board on Norfolk County Council said he agreed that people should not be told how to live, but stopped short of backing his Conservative colleague fully.

He said: “What we as a council do is signal good behaviour and help educate and inform so when people do make choices they have all the information of what the unintended consequences may be.”

Norfolk’s growing towns

Despite huge estates planned across the region, the number of new houses delivered is lagging behind the target of 117,000 in Norfolk and Suffolk due to be built by 2026.

Thetford, within Liz Truss’ constituency, already has a new estate of 5,000 new homes underway as part of the Sustainable Urban Extension.

In Hethersett, developers Taylor Wimpey are midway through their plans to build nearly 1,200 new homes, while other towns and villages surrounding Norwich could see thousands of new residents.

As part of the Greater Norwich Development Plan, Wymondham could see 6,500 new homes, along with potential garden villages, of around 1,000 to 1,500 houses, at Honingham Thorpe and near Hethel.

Discussions are also ongoing on a development of more than 1,500 homes in Long Stratton which could see a bypass around the village being built as part of the proposal.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Call for average speed cameras to slow down rat-runners from NDR

Traffic on West End in Costessey. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull fit for duty but City duo carrying knocks ahead of Ipswich derby clash

Tom Trybull suffered a gashed foot in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists