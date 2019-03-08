Search

Liz Truss ‘not thinking about’ Tory leadership bid and is ‘focussed on Brexit’

PUBLISHED: 20:09 16 March 2019

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has said she is not interested in running for Tory leadership and is instead “focussed on getting Brexit sorted”.

South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss has been named repeatedly in national newspapers as a potential leadership candidate once the prime minister Theresa May steps down.

But Ms Truss, who is also chief secretary to the treasury, told this newspaper she is not thinking about the prospect.

She said: “I’m very focussed on getting Brexit sorted and the big opportunities of the spending review.”

She added: “I think the prime minister is doing an excellent job.”

In an interview with The Times on the same topic she said: “I think the Conservative Party spends far too much time talking about personalities and not ideas. It’s never wise to rule anything out in politics but I’m absolutely not thinking about it.”

Ms Truss also revealed the sexism she has faced since being elected in 2010.

She said it happened “every day”.

She said: “I’ve been mansplained to. I’ve got a degree in economics, I’m an accountant, I know numbers. I don’t really need to have things explained to me in basic detail but there’s an element of that you tend to get as a woman.”

In the interview she also threw her weight behind the prime minister’s Brexit deal.

She said: “The mood is very much that the prime minister’s deal is still in the offing. I don’t think that is incredible.

“When you look at the other choices - no Brexit, no-deal, a customs union - the prime minister’s deal is by far the most attractive.

“People are beginning to understand this.”

Ms Truss also admitted she sometimes calls herself The Truss

But said: “I say many things in jest.”

It comes after it was revealed Sajid Javid, the home secretary, apparently called himself The Saj.

But he has since denied this, and told the Financial Times: “I’ve never called myself The Saj. But I’ve noticed a lot of people do. I was even thinking of changing my Twitter handle to The Saj.”

