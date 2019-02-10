Search

Liz Truss says she will ‘look round the Commons’ for MP who blocked FGM bill

10 February, 2019 - 18:16
South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss says she will be

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss says she will be "looking round the Commons" for a Conservative MP who moved to block a bill linked to female genital mutilation (FGM). Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

PA Wire/PA Images

A Norfolk MP is among those heaping pressure on a veteran Conservative over his “unacceptable” decision to block children protection proposals linked to female genital mutilation (FGM).

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said she was appalled at Sir Christopher Chope’s actions and will be “looking for him round the Commons”.

Ms Truss, who is also treasury chief secretary, said: “I was just absolutely appalled because we know there has only been one conviction against somebody for female genital mutilation.

“This is an action that harms the lives of girls, this is happening in our country in the 21st century.

“I find that appalling and we need to do much, much more to stop it, and when I see one of my colleagues opposing a measure that could have saved girls’ lives, could have saved girls from that horrendous experience, I am absolutely appalled by that.”

Sir Christopher objected to the legislation clearing its first Commons hurdle because it had not been debated.

Ms Truss told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I will be looking for him round the Commons and I think Conservatives do need to put peer pressure on our colleagues who are stopping these types of things happening.”

She was joined in her condemnation by housing secretary James Brokenshire, who said Sir Christopher’s local Conservative association was investigating.

Mr Brokenshire told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Sir Christopher’s actions were “really shocking on such a serious issue”.

“It is hugely disappointing that this bill is not able to proceed,” he said.

“That’s why we are now looking urgently to get government time for legislation to make this happen.

“Obviously, Sir Christopher’s own association is investigating this, I think that’s the best place for this to be dealt with, but we are determined to take action to confront and combat FGM, that’s why we saw this legislation as really positive, had cross party support and why we’re determined to take further action.”

Christchurch MP Sir Christopher shouted “object” when the title of the backbench Children Act 1989 (Amendment) (Female Genital Mutilation) Bill was read out in the Commons on Friday, preventing its progress.

Chief whip Julian Smith has said he is working to find a way to bring the legislation back to the Commons in government time, meaning it could not be so easily blocked.

Sir Christopher has accused his critics of “virtue signalling” and defended his actions, arguing they were aimed at ensuring proper parliamentary scrutiny.

