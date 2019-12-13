Search

Advanced search

Liz Truss increases majority by 7,883 in Norfolk South West

PUBLISHED: 05:40 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:40 13 December 2019

Liz Truss who was re-elected in Norfolk South West with Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Earl Elvis of Outwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Liz Truss who was re-elected in Norfolk South West with Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Earl Elvis of Outwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Liz Truss welcomed an increase in the number of Conservative MPs was re-elected in Norfolk South West increasing her majority by 7,883 to a whopping 26,195.

The Conservative MP, who was appointed International Trade Secretary by Boris Johnson in July and has been a high profile supporter, was contesting the seat against Emily Blake (Labour), Josie Ratcliffe (Lib Dem), and Pallavi Devulapalli (Green).

She inherited the seat from Christopher Fraser in 2010 with a majority of 13,140 and had also increased her majority in both 2015 and 2017.

She said: "I'm very pleased and I think the results across the country show real strong backing for Boris Johnson, getting Brexit done and moving on from the three years of indecision we have had.

You may also want to watch:

Having backing remain in the referendum, she added: "I'm a democrat and I think people were getting frustrated that something they had voted for three years ago hadn't happened."

She added: "I'm really pleased that we have won in North Norfolk. More Conservative MPs in Norfolk is great news. It means we can push hard for things like the A47.

"The most important thing is we sort of Norfolk's infrastructure, the poor mobile phone reception and broadband and make sure we are funding our schools."

Labour candidate Emily Blake said she had received a positive reaction to issues she raised on the doorstep but it had been overshadowed by Brexit.

"The campaign was so quick but we got a nice response. It felt pretty positive going around but we had the same things we heard nationwide on why they wouldn't vote Labour and it was heavily focussed on Brexit and that is reflected in the results today," she said.

Adding a splash of colour to proceedings and posing for photos with the winning MP was Earl Elvis of Outwell (Monster Raving Loony Party), - aka Ashley Inwood, whose policies included nationalising the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford and bringing the beach to Wisbech. He said his core support is "people who don't really vote"

Most Read

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Exit poll says Conservatives on course for majority - reaction from Norfolk and Waveney

The General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sir Norman Lamb ‘horrified’ by ‘astonishing’ exit poll results

MP Norman Lamb has said he wants to stand down to focus on mental health campaigning outside parliament

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden

Liz Truss increases majority by 7,883 in Norfolk South West

Liz Truss who was re-elected in Norfolk South West with Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Earl Elvis of Outwell. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists