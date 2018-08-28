Search

Advanced search

Liz Truss backs PM and vows ‘I want to be chancellor’

PUBLISHED: 10:15 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 30 November 2018

Liz Truss is backing the PM's Brexit plan Photo: PA

Liz Truss is backing the PM's Brexit plan Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has urged MPs to back Theresa May’s Brexit deal claiming the UK can always change the agreement in the future.

Liz Truss has said she wants to be chancellor Photo: PALiz Truss has said she wants to be chancellor Photo: PA

The chief secretary to the Treasury added that she believes the make-or-break vote on Mrs May’s deal will squeeze through parliament.

She said: “People have written her obituary before but she’s always the last person standing.”

And, speaking to the Daily Mail, she added that getting Brexit across the line was the most important thing claiming that future governments could tinker with the details.

MORE: Is this Mrs May’s last throw of the dice?

“We can do what we want,” she said. “Some things are set in treaties but no parliament can bind its successor.”

The prime minister faces a battle to get her deal through parliament on December 11 with anger from both Leavers and Remainers about aspects of the agreement.

Speaking ahead of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires Mrs May urged MPs to back her and avoid “division and uncertainty”, warning: “A divided country is not a country that prospers.”

But the number of Tory MPs who won’t vote for her Withdrawal Agreement has reportedly reached 100 putting its success in serious jeopardy.

The South West Norfolk MP and former justice secretary also spoke about her own future revealing she would love to be Britain’s first-ever female chancellor.

But she added that she wanted the job on merit, not just because she was a women.

“People say you shouldn’t be offensive to women, blah, blah, blah. But if women want true equality you have to take offensive comments sometimes,” she said.

“The most offensive thing is not being listened to. We need more women MPs, but they must be prepared to take a bit of flak. I don’t want to be there just because I’ve got a pair of boobs. I want to be there because of my ideas.

“Economics and finance is the final frontier for women; it’s the last thing they will conquer because controlling finance is at the heart of everything in government.”

Meanwhile international trade secretary Liam Fox also backed the PM saying: “The deal we’ve reached will give us a firm and stable base on which to leave the EU and build this country’s global future, a future that still encompasses Europe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Six years on and still no plans for ‘eyesore’ toilets in Tombland

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Running column: The ambitions of every runner must be respected, says Mark Armstrong

Every runner's ambitions need to be respected. Picture: Archant

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast