Vox pop: Should Liz Truss become the next Prime Minster?
PUBLISHED: 16:44 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 24 May 2019
© Archant Norfolk 2014
One of those vying to become the next prime minister is West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. We asked people in her constituency town of Swaffham what they thought of the idea.
PJ Dean, 76, Pentney: "I don't think any of them are any good. The way they've performed they should kick the lot out and start again. I know [North West Norfolk MP] Henry Bellingham - as a person he's brilliant. Liz Truss is probably a good person but I don't think any of the Conservatives have the courage of their convictions."
Richard Hall, 68, Thetford: "She would make a good prime minister. She's very energetic and she's very good locally so she would do a good job."
Gwen Hall, 74, Thetford: "I would not like to be prime minister. I don't think anybody could do any worse than Theresa May but I don't feel Theresa May had any backing. If I was PM I would give pensioners more money."
Rosina Briers, 79, Marham: "Liz Truss came to Marham and she did a good job helping people there. She would make a good PM."