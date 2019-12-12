Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA PA

Welcome to live coverage of the 2019 General Election with all the updates as they happen from across Norfolk and Waveney.

Voters have been flooding to polling stations all day and the polls close at 10pm.

We will bring you all the results and the news as it happens throughout the night.

All eyes will be on the close seats of Norwich North and North Norfolk where the counts could go down to the wire.

And nationwide it is a set to be a night of high drama as Boris Johnson bids to hang on to the keys to Number 10. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is confident a late surge could send his party to power.

The exit poll will be revealed at 10pm and we have reporters at every count across the region.