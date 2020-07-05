14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown ©MoD Crown Copyright 2019

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 14 days and nights at bases in Norfolk in July.

Two tonnes of high-tech and lightweight medical equipment was dropped from an RAF C130 Hercules aircraft onto Sculthorpe Airfield in Norfolk. Picture: Corporal Andy Reddy Two tonnes of high-tech and lightweight medical equipment was dropped from an RAF C130 Hercules aircraft onto Sculthorpe Airfield in Norfolk. Picture: Corporal Andy Reddy

Residents can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford Training Area near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout June.

The military will be firing small arms on various days until July 19 on STANTA while aircraft will be in use at Sculthorpe between July 7 and 10.

There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between July 6 and 10.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing activity at STANTA

• July 4 - Day and Night

• July 5 - Day

• July 8 - Day and Night

• July 9 - Day and Night

• July 10 - Day

• July 11 - Day and Night

• July 12 - Day

• July 14 - Day and Night

• July 15 - Day and Night

• July 16 - Day and Night

• July 17 - Day

• July 18 - Day and Night

• July 19 - Day

Aircraft activity at STANTA

Helicopter

• July 6 - Day and Night

• July 7 - Day and Night

• July 8 - Day and Night

• July 9 - Day and Night

• July 13 - Day and Night

• July 14 - Day and Night

• July 15 - Day and Night

• July 16 - Day and Night

• July 17 - Day and Night

• July 18 - Day and Night

• July 19 - Day and Night

Propeller

• July 7 - Day and Night

• July 8 - Day and Night

• July 9 - Day and Night

• July 10 - Day and Night

• July 13 - Day and Night

• July 14 - Day and Night

• July 15 - Day and Night

• July 16 - Day and Night

• July 17 - Day and Night

Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe

• July 7 - Day and Night

• July 8 - Day and Night

• July 9 - Day and Night

• July 10 - Day and Night

• July 13 - Day and Night

• July 14 - Day and Night

• July 15 - Day and Night

• July 16 - Day and Night

• July 17 - Day and Night