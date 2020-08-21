School gets go ahead to build new sports pavilion

Licham Secondary School, which is run by Synergy Multi Academy Trust, have been given permission from Breckland Council to demolish and rebuild their changing facilities on Mileham Road. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

A mid Norfolk school has been given the green light to build a new sports changing pavilion for the surrounding village.

Litcham Secondary School, which is run by Synergy Multi Academy Trust, have been given permission from Breckland Council to demolish and rebuild their changing facilities on Mileham Road.

The new pavilion will provide changing rooms, toilets, kitchen with serving hatch, storage, officials’ changing and a community room/classroom for the school.

The facility is currently used by the school and local sports clubs.

In the design and access statement, the school said: “The existing pavilion is no longer fit for purpose and needs to be upgraded to provide appropriate, sustainable accommodation that meets the needs of both the school and local community sports clubs.

“The existing building will be retained during the construction of the new pavilion and then demolished when the first phase is completed.”