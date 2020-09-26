‘It’s like Blackpool’ - Neighbours slam new lighting at controversial zebra crossing

An already controversial new zebra crossing has come under more criticism from neighbours - after lighting up its residential street “like Blackpool promenade”.

The new crossing on Middleton’s Lane in Hellesdon was already being questioned by people in the surburb before its completion, with one critic choosing to paint the words “bodge job” across it last week.

Now it has come in for even more criticism, with neighbours saying the level of lighting given off by the LED lamps accompanying it is making it impossible for them to sleep.

The lamps were wired in on Tuesday and since then people living nearby have said they have been plagued with light pollution issues - though Norfolk County Council says this is now being addressed.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s terrible, the lights are so bright - I barely got a wink of sleep the first night they were on.

“I have lived here for 30 years and I now do not need a side light - and even with the curtains closed I could see everything in my bedroom.

“They have made the streets feel like Blackpool promenade.”

However, after receiving complaints from two separate parties, Norfolk County Council has said it has now adjusted the lights and will continue to monitor the problem.

A spokesman said: “The new energy-saving LED lighting, which meets the necessary levels of lighting required by national standards, is there to ensure visibility, and therefore safety, for people using the crossing.

“The lights had to be fully up and running before we adjusted the brightness levels and this has now been done. We will continue to monitor the situation and will take further action if needed.”

Shelagh Gurney, a county, district and parish councillor in Hellesdon, said: “I understand the frustrations of the people living nearby and am hopeful they will now be set at an acceptable level.

“The original lighting was terrible and I 100pc sympathise with the neighbours and am trying to do something about it.”

Despite the increased brightness, the new lanterns use around half the power of those previously installed at the junction.