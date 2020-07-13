Licensing bid withdrawn after objections from police and trading standards

A supermarket licensing application has been withdrawn after opposition from police and trading standards officers.

Bestwn Tofik applied for a premises licence for the Vilnius European Supermarket on London Road in King’s Lynn.

But police objected, saying the bid was an attempt to “enhance the criminal operation” at the address, while Norfolk trading standards said it feared if permitted, the shop would be used for the sale of illegal tobacco.

Vilnius was formerly known as the Kubus East European Market, where illegal tobacco was found in raids in 2016. In 2017, a man was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he admitted 13 charges relating to illegal tobacco products.

West Norfolk council’s licensing committee was due to discuss the application on Thursday. But the agenda now states the meeting has been cancelled because the application has been withdrawn.