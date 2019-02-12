Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Library to be moved to share building with other services - and more in Norfolk could follow suit

PUBLISHED: 13:21 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 27 February 2019

Attleborough Library could be moved. Pic: Google.

Attleborough Library could be moved. Pic: Google.

Google

A Norfolk library is likely to move to a new home shared with other services - and other libraries in the county could make similar switches.

The Attleborough Community and Enterprise Centre. Photo: Angela SharpeThe Attleborough Community and Enterprise Centre. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Bosses at Norfolk County Council want to move Attleborough Library from Connaught Road to a new location in the Attleborough Community and Enterprise Centre, barely 250 metres away, in Church Street.

The council says it would be a pilot project for a new way of working to join up services.

The library, visited by more than 42,000 people last year, would share the centre with a string of services supporting the community.

That would include services such as adult education, early years provision, a community cafe and rooms used for community health, services for adults with learning disabilities and by voluntary groups.

Jan Holden, head of libraries at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJan Holden, head of libraries at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There would also be better toilets, including changing places toilets for disabled people.

Members of the county council’s communities committee will be asked on Wednesday to agree to the switch as part of its new local service strategy.

In a report which will come before councillors, Janet Holden, head of library services, said: “Developing multi-function hubs will enable us to realise opportunities offered by more integrated services and to create fit for purpose service delivery spaces.”

If the move goes through, the council would look to sell the current library building. It is estimated it could fetch £200,000.

It would cost £150,000 to make the changes to the Enterprise Centre while the move would save the council about £10,000 a year in management costs.

The relocated library would be slightly bigger than the current one. The council says all existing staff would move to the new site and existing opening hours would not change.

A county council spokesman said: “It’s part of our drive to join-up services in our communities, offering help early and in the right places. This will be better for people and better for the council, by making best use of our resources.

“Once we have assessed the results of this pilot, we will announce plans for further centres in other parts of the county.”

The library would close for a week during the move, with dates to be announced shortly.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Mother describes horror after lorry smashed into car with her baby inside

Keira O’'Donoughoe with son Freddie and Florence. Picture: Keira O’Donoughoe

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

New dessert cafe to open in Norwich

A new dessert retailer will be coming to Norwich, as Delightful Desserts moves into Castle Mall. Picture: Getty Images

Family rushes to Thailand to be by their unconscious son’s side after tragic accident

Jordan Grimmer from Carlton Colville fell and hit his head while holidaying with friends. Picture: Contributed by the Grimmer Family

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists