Liberal Democrat MEP candidates to visit North Norfolk

Barbara Gibson, Lib Dem MEP candidtae for the East of England, in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Courtesy of Liberal Democrats. Courtesy of Liberal Democrats

Three Liberal Democrat candidates standing to be MEPS for the East of England will visit North Walsham, Cromer and Worstead on Sunday.

Marie Goldman, Stephen Robinson, and Barbara Gibson will meet councillors and other supporters of their pro-EU, stop Brexit stance days before the European Parliament Elections on May 23.

Ms Gibson said: "The Lib Dems passionately believe that Britain is stronger as part of the European Union and we have led the fight to give the people the final say on Brexit. Instead of letting Brexit consume the next decade, let's stop it through a People's Vote, and focus on climate change, health, education and tackling the inequalities that limit life chances for so many people."

The candidates will be in the Market Square, North Walsham, at noon. From 2pm they will be on the Pier Forecourt, The Promenade, Cromer, and from 4pm on Church Plain, Worstead.