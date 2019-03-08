Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

More candidates confirmed for next general election

PUBLISHED: 10:24 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 28 October 2019

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira

Archant

With members of parliament today preparing to vote on whether to hold a December general election, three candidates for two of the leading parties have been confirmed in Norfolk.

Emma Corlett, Labour PCC for North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodEmma Corlett, Labour PCC for North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Labour Party has confirmed two of its prospective parliamentary candidates, who will be fighting for seats in the Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk constituencies respectively, while the Liberal Democrat Party has selected its hopeful for Norwich South.

All three of the prospective candidates are serving councillors - one at county level, one at district and one a twin-hatter sitting at both tiers.

Emma Corlett, county councillor for the Town Close division and deputy leader of the Labour group at County Hall has been selected to represent the party in the North Norfolk constituency.

You may also want to watch:

She was chosen ahead of Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach and will be contesting for the seat which will be vacated by Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb, who is standing down after more than a decade as an MP.

The Labour Party has also named Mike Smith-Clare as its candidate for the Great Yarmouth constituency - a repeat of the last general election in 2017.

Mr Smith-Clare sits on both Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council and in 2017 was able to increase Labour's vote share in the constituency from 29.1pc to 36.1pc. However, in the same election, Conservative MP Brandon Lewis was able to increase his majority to 7,973 - from 6,154.

Meanwhile, in Norwich South - the only seat in Norfolk with a Labour MP - the Liberal Democrats have chosen city councillor James Wright to compete with Clive Lewis for his seat.

James Wright with Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Liberal DemocratsJames Wright with Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Mr Wright is the leader of the Liberal Democrat group at City Hall and was candidate for the party in the 2017 general election.

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Powercut affects hundreds of people in mid Norfolk

An early morning powercut is affecting homes and businesses in Dereham, Wymondham, Hethersett, Thetford and Reepham. Picture: UK Power Networks

Paddy Davitt verdict: Take a long, hard look boys

Emi Buendia's misplaced pass was punished by Anthony Martial to seal Manchester United's 3-1 win over Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More candidates confirmed for next general election

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira

Firm behind squalid flats forced into administration after failing to pay back £2.4m loan

St Faith's building and the mould inside pictured in 2018. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists