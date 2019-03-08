More candidates confirmed for next general election

With members of parliament today preparing to vote on whether to hold a December general election, three candidates for two of the leading parties have been confirmed in Norfolk.

The Labour Party has confirmed two of its prospective parliamentary candidates, who will be fighting for seats in the Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk constituencies respectively, while the Liberal Democrat Party has selected its hopeful for Norwich South.

All three of the prospective candidates are serving councillors - one at county level, one at district and one a twin-hatter sitting at both tiers.

Emma Corlett, county councillor for the Town Close division and deputy leader of the Labour group at County Hall has been selected to represent the party in the North Norfolk constituency.

She was chosen ahead of Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach and will be contesting for the seat which will be vacated by Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb, who is standing down after more than a decade as an MP.

The Labour Party has also named Mike Smith-Clare as its candidate for the Great Yarmouth constituency - a repeat of the last general election in 2017.

Mr Smith-Clare sits on both Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council and in 2017 was able to increase Labour's vote share in the constituency from 29.1pc to 36.1pc. However, in the same election, Conservative MP Brandon Lewis was able to increase his majority to 7,973 - from 6,154.

Meanwhile, in Norwich South - the only seat in Norfolk with a Labour MP - the Liberal Democrats have chosen city councillor James Wright to compete with Clive Lewis for his seat.

Mr Wright is the leader of the Liberal Democrat group at City Hall and was candidate for the party in the 2017 general election.