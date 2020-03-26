Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus.

Letters are to be sent to every home in Norfolk to get vulnerable people to seek the help they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Holden.

A package of support for people classed as vulnerable is being launched by councils across the county - with volunteers needed to provide help.

And donations are sought for a fund to help charities caring for people.

On Sunday, the government announced it would be stepping in to directly support about 1.4 million people identified as vulnerable across the country.

But public services in Norfolk are aware the list will not identify everyone in their communities who need support.

Broadland and South Norfolk Council managing director Trevor Holden, who is coordinating this response - working with councils and the voluntary sector, said: “Today we will start to send a letter to every house in the county, asking people to contact us if they are vulnerable or need our support either now or in the coming weeks.

“Our community volunteers, local charities and council staff stand by to assist those who need it and are not being helped already.”

A Hardship Fund has been provided by the government, with measures to help individuals and businesses.

However, people are urged not to visit council offices, but to ask for assistance either online at their local council’s website or by phone. Businesses should visit the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership website.

And Mr Holden said: “Today we are also asking you, if you are able, to volunteer some of your time to help people in your community, as we really do need your help.

“Or if you are a business and can help with services, vehicles or other resources, we would love to hear from you, as together we really can and will make a difference.”

Those who want to volunteer are asked to go through the Voluntary Norfolk website, businesses who are able to offer support should email covidbusinessresponse@voluntarynorfolk.org.uk

And, working with the Norfolk Community Foundation, councils have launched a Covid-19 Community Response Fund, which will be directed to charities on the front line of caring for people across the county.

Mr Holden said: “We would ask you to give generously if you can. This fund will help us to support the people in our county that need it, and is critical to our collective response.

“The impacts of this virus are already biting hard and are set for some time yet, so please help us to help each other.

“Please look out for these letters from us, they contain important information.”

People are asked to keep checking their local council and Norfolk County Council’s website for further details.

