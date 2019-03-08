Lessons around domestic abuse support are being learned after Norwich mum's murder

Lessons are being learned about how to better support victims of domestic violence after the murder of a Norwich mother-of-two by her former partner.

Kerri McAuley, 32, died after a "sustained and brutal" attack by her former partner and serial abuser Joe Storey in her Norwich home in January 2017.

Storey was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being found guilty of murder.

Ms McAuley's death led to a domestic homicide review, which highlighted how a number of organisations had failed to protect her and made 32 recommendations to stop similar mistakes.

At a meeting of the Norfolk Countywide Community Safety Partnership, councillors were given a progress report on what has happened since.

It includes Norfolk police promoting Clare's Law, which enables people to find out about the violent past of partners, while extra training has been given to social workers.

Alison Thomas, who chaired the partnership sub-panel where the update on progress was given, said: "We need to use the learning from this very tragic case to bring change. "We owe it to her family to show that something has changed as a result."

Following Storey's conviction, the EDP and Norwich Evening News launched Kerri's Campaign which helped raise more than £11,000 for Leeway domestic abuse charity.