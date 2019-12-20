Search

Advanced search

New homes approved for 'disused' land despite delay fears

PUBLISHED: 16:41 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 20 December 2019

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Archant

Up to 21 new homes could be built next to a popular theme park, although councillors fear the length of time it could take for work to start.

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Empty land south of Leisure Way, in Lowestoft, had previously been given planning permission in 2017 for 17 new homes to be built.

With work yet to begin on the site, a new proposal went before East Suffolk Council's planning committee on Thursday, December 19 for an additional four homes on the land, near to the entrance for Pleasurewood Hills.

Georgina Brotherton, of Lawson Planning Partnership on behalf of the applicant, said: "It is an underutilised development site, in a very sustainable location with Tesco nearby, good bus routes and a primary school.

"We seek up to four more homes to what was previously approved to offer a number of smaller homes.

"The landowner is very keen to see the site developed. His intention is to dispose of the site after it has been granted planning consent."

However, Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council, highlighted the fact that proposals had been submitted for a care home in 2009 and 2011, while a proposal for 17 homes was approved in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "How keen is the applicant? Will we be here in another few years with another proposal?

"We get quite frustrated in this committee when nothing happens and it is about time something was done with the site.

"The addition of affordable homes is a welcome step, but the disposal is a concerning remark because it will have to go through those processes too."

Councillor Malcolm Pitchers added: "I am very frustrated by applications when nothing happens, and I am pessimistic that the same will happen this time."

The proposed scheme of 21 new properties consists of eight, three or four bed houses; seven, two bed houses; four, three bed houses and two, one bed apartments.

A report to councillors states: "The site is also located within an area of existing development and it is in very close proximity to the built-up area of the northern part of the town.

"The total site area comprises approximately 0.8 ha (1.97 acres) of relatively flat vacant disused land mostly enclosed by fencing."

The plans were unanimously approved by councillors on the committee.

Most Read

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Queen catches train to Norfolk as palace confirms Prince Philip in hospital

The Queen alights from the train at King's Lynn as she arrives in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger at £100 fine for parking for less than FIVE minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

TEAM NEWS: Farke’s ‘shock’ at Godfrey LCL injury blow but better news on Pukki

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February after suffering an LCL tear to his right knee at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press Conference RECAP: Hammer injury blow for Godfrey ahead of City’s clash with Wolves

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey picked up a knee problem at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists