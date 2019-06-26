Vision for county to be unveiled at Royal Norfolk Show

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

The leader of Norfolk County Council will today outline his vision for the future of the county - and will urge businesses and organisations to work together for the greater good.

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader at County Hall will unveil the authority's Together, For Norfolk plan for the county at the Royal Norfolk Show today.

Mr Proctor will say, with increasing pressure on the money the county council has to spend, it has never been more important for communities to work together.

He wants to see organisations, including other councils, working more closely together to grow the economy, get homes built and encourage inward investment, as well as delivering vital services.

Priorities for the six-year plan include:

- Encouraging housing, infrastructure, jobs and businesses

- Focusing on inclusive growth and improved social mobility

- Developing the workforce to meet the needs of the sectors powering the local economy

- Working to reduce the impact on the environment

Mr Proctor said: "It's about us being outward looking. We are not the big council telling people what to do, but we want to work together with people and being outward looking follows on from that.

"People are the key element of this, but it is the business community we need to be with us and we need to be with them."

Mr Proctor said an example of where the council could assist was in the care sector.

And more than £100m is being invested in special educational needs.

He acknowledged, despite lobbying, that the county council did not have as much money to use as it once did, which was why there was such need for collaboration.

He said: "We have to think how best we can manage our money. The phrase I have been using is that we have to live within our means."

But he said Norfolk was well placed for economic growth, particularly in sectors such as agritech, tourism, energy and biotechnology and the county council could play a key role in helping get the infrastructure needed for businesses to thrive.

The county council will be joined at the Royal Norfolk Show launch of Together, For Norfolk, by the Dutch ambassador Simon Smits.