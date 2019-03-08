Search

Norwich city council chief executive to step down

PUBLISHED: 14:56 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 12 September 2019

Laura McGillivray, chief executive of Norwich City Council, has stepped down after14 years. Picture: Norwich City Council

Archant

The boss of Norwich City Council is to step down after 14 years.

Laura McGillivray, chief executive of the council, will leave later this year, having joined the council in 2006.

Ms McGillivray, who has worked at board level in local government for 22 years, said it was time for a change and plans to spend more time with her two daughters and granddaughter.

She will, however, remain in Norwich and hopes to contribute to the local community in other ways.

Ms McGillivray said: "This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision for me as I've absolutely loved working for the council.

"I'm immensely proud of the city council's success stories and achievements which have been due to dedicated, committed and wonderful staff, strong and inspirational leadership by councillors and the magnificent collaboration between organisations which help to serve the city and county.

"After almost 14 years here it felt like time to hand the reins over to someone who can see the city council through the next part of its journey."

Leader of Norwich City Council Alan Waters paid tributes to his colleague and praised her "exceptional service to the council and city".

He added: "She will be greatly missed. But she leaves this council in a strong position at a time when local government is under continued pressure from deep funding cuts.

"I know that I speak on behalf of the council and our key partners in wishing Laura all the very best for the future."

Under her leadership, the city council signed a ground-breaking partnership leading to an £8m cash injection which paid for the 2011 refurbishment of the memorial gardens.

The council also won several awards such as the gold award for Council of the Year in the 2014 iESE Improvement and Efficiency Awards and Most Improved Council in the Local Government Chronicle in 2014.

Ms McGillivray began her career as a social worker for Liverpool City Council in the seventies, after a spell in London.

Prior to her role at Norwich City Council, she was the deputy chief executive at the City of York Council for two years.

The chief executive post for the city council will be advertised shortly.

