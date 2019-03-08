The latest twist in the Pedro's revamp saga to unfold next week

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 August 2019

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie in the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

The latest twist in the proposed rebranding of a well known city restaurant will unfold at a licensing hearing next week.

The owners of Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens, which closed earlier this year, are in the process of relaunching the restaurant as an American diner called Harry's - but have hit a number of snags on the way.

Earlier this month, Norwich City Council refused a planning application for two side awnings to provide outdoor seating and a takeaway for the new venture.

And while a separate application for advertising signs have been partially approved, the next hurdle for the rebrand comes in the form of a licensing hearing on Monday.

It will see city councillors decide whether the venue's existing licence can be altered to allow alcohol to be served to non-diners visiting the restaurant.

The bid is part of the restaurant's new business model, which is aiming to provide a more diverse offering than its previous life.

Papers submitted with the application say: "In recent times the restaurant industry has been forced to adapt and this application is designed to allow the premises to resume trading.

"The applicant intends to continue to also serve food and the intention of this variation is to allow those who do not want to purchase food to be served alcohol drinks."

The application also seeks for an outdoor seating area around the restaurant to be included in the licence.

However, while the decision rests with City Hall's licensing department, Mike Parker, the council's parks and open spaces officer, has objected to proposals.

In his written representation he said: "An outside area that is provided for the consumption of alcohol has the potential to cause nuisance to other park users.

"Although many people drink responsibility, a dedicated drinking area adjacent to a play area as well as a local place to purchase alcohol to drink in the park has, in my view, strong potential to increase anti-social behaviour."

The application has not, however, been objected to by the police - on the condition there is no place to sell alcohol outside the building, which Jamie Childs, agent for the applicant, insisted would be the case.

