You only have today to register to vote in the general election

A polling station at a previous election. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Almost three million people have applied to register to vote over the last month, government figures show.

More than a third of those applications, 35pc, have come from those aged under 25, while another 30pc have come from people aged 25 to 34.

It comes ahead of the deadline to register to vote on Tuesday night.

A last minute surge in applications is expected throughout the day until the cut-off of 11.59pm on Tuesday.

By contrast, just 4pc have been submitted by people aged 65 and over.

Of the 2.98m applications submitted between October 24 and November 24, the biggest spike was on November 22 when nearly 308,000 were recorded.

An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote.

At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register.

Nonetheless, the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

To be able to vote in the General Election on December 12, a person must be registered to vote, aged 18 or over on polling day, and also be either a UK or Irish citizen or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Applications to register to vote can be made online here.