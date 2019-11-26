Search

Advanced search

You only have today to register to vote in the general election

PUBLISHED: 06:44 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 26 November 2019

A polling station at a previous election. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A polling station at a previous election. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Almost three million people have applied to register to vote over the last month, government figures show.

More than a third of those applications, 35pc, have come from those aged under 25, while another 30pc have come from people aged 25 to 34.

It comes ahead of the deadline to register to vote on Tuesday night.

A last minute surge in applications is expected throughout the day until the cut-off of 11.59pm on Tuesday.

By contrast, just 4pc have been submitted by people aged 65 and over.

You may also want to watch:

Of the 2.98m applications submitted between October 24 and November 24, the biggest spike was on November 22 when nearly 308,000 were recorded.

An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote.

At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register.

Nonetheless, the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

To be able to vote in the General Election on December 12, a person must be registered to vote, aged 18 or over on polling day, and also be either a UK or Irish citizen or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Applications to register to vote can be made online here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Total devastation’ - Family pays tribute to Norfolk victim in Greek murder probe

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

You only have today to register to vote in the general election

A polling station at a previous election. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists