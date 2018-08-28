Search

Last chance for people to have say over possible increase in Norwich council tax bills

PUBLISHED: 14:33 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 28 December 2018

Norwich City Council is looking to increase its share of the council tax. Picture: Denise Bradley

Just a few days remain for people in Norwich to have their say on whether they are prepared to stomach paying extra council tax if it meant services were protected.

Norwich City Council is readying its budget for 2019/20 and is making its plans based on the largest increase in its share of the council tax possible without triggering the need for a referendum.

The proposed 2.99pc increase would add £7.67 more a year on the element of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a Band D property. It would be less for most homeowners, as the bulk of city properties are band A or B.

The council says the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services and would bring in £275,000. City Hall is facing a shortfall of £12,4m by 2023/24.

City Hall is also planning to avoid cuts next year by taking £1.57m from reserves and by generating £1.1m from commercial property it owns.

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources at the Labour-run council, said: “Despite the challenges, the council isn’t proposing any significant service changes in the next financial year.

“Instead, we’re adapting financially by generating more income and making savings and efficiencies where appropriate. So I encourage as many people as possible to give us their views on our budget consultation for 2019-20.”

Council tax bills in Norwich are split between Norfolk County Council, the city council and Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

The city council consultation over next year’s budget is at www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations.

It runs until midnight on Sunday, January 6.

