Decision due over new licence for Norwich lap dance club

A decision will be made by Norwich City Council over a licence for Lace lap dance club. Pic: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A decision will be made this week over whether a lap dancing club in Norwich will be granted a new licence - just after city councillors made moves to limit the number of sex entertainment venues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City Council is in the midst of consultation over its new policy over such establishments, with councillors having suggested just two be allowed in the Prince of Wales Road area.

The figure was originally touted as three, but proposed to be reduced to two on the understanding the Lace club would not be seeking to renew its licence.

But club owners Code Red Promotions have done just that and members of the city council’s licensing committee will need to decide on Thursday whether to grant the licence.

And they will need to make their decision based on the existing policy, not the one which is out for consultation.

Norfolk police say they have no concerns about the bid, with applicants Dawn Peri and Jack Ward having provided a code of conduct for dancers, a dancer welfare policy and house rules for customers.

In their submission to Norwich City Council, the police’s licensing officer Michelle Bartram said: “The venue was previously operating as Lace Gentleman’s Club until 2017 and has remained closed since this time. Prior to this, the venue was not a venue of concern in terms of crime and disorder being specifically linked to this venue.

“I am aware that Norwich City Council is currently in consultation on their draft policy for sexual entertainment venues in Norwich and has given mention to capping the number of them permitted.

“It is for councillors to make the decision in terms of granting this, taking the draft policy into consideration.”

But Daz Crawford, who owns Prince of Wales Road lap dancing venue Sugar & Spice, has written to the council objecting to the application.

He wrote: “As one of the two businesses currently licensed and operating in this locality we are already regulated and have paid substantial application and renewal fees to allow this.

“It would be perverse to grant any new licences here only to cause one of the three that would be licensed in September 2019 to be revoked.”