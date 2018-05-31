Search

Advanced search

Luxury hotel could boast yoga studio and wellness space after plans agreed

PUBLISHED: 17:44 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 05 December 2019

A boutique hotel set to open in Norfolk next year could include a yoga studio and wellness facility after councillors approved plans for an outbuilding to change use. Photo: Matthew Usher

A boutique hotel set to open in Norfolk next year could include a yoga studio and wellness facility after councillors approved plans for an outbuilding to change use. Photo: Matthew Usher

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A boutique hotel set to open in Norfolk next year could include a yoga studio and wellness facility after councillors approved plans for an outbuilding to change use.

Work to build a multi-million-pound luxury hotel at the site of the former Langham Glass works began in 2014 - eight years after the plans first met with approval.

In 2016, The Langham Hotel, on North Street, in Langham, was sold to the Norfolk family-run firm The Bijou Collection, who are set to open the property as a luxury hotel in the spring of 2020.

And at a meeting of North Norfolk District Council's planning committee on Thursday, December 5, councillors agreed to grant a change of use for an outbuilding used as a former glass factory to "purposes ancillary to the adjacent hotel".

MORE: Work on £6m hotel and holiday homes project in Langham could start soon

Jo Cutmore-Scott, co-director of The Bijou Collection, said the converted shed might be used as a private meeting room, wellness space or a one-on-one yoga studio.

"We're absolutely delighted and we're opening in the spring of 2020," she said.

And Mark Cutmore-Scott, co-director, added: "We've got to balance what the hotel needs, and what the residents need, and what the local area needs."

The hotel, marketed as a "contemporary country escape" is described as "luxuriously laid back and appealingly unstuffy".

You may also want to watch:

Owners Mr and Mrs Cutmore-Scott, originally from Norwich, and son Sam, also plan to open an on-site restaurant for the hotel's guests, with a focus on gluten-free.

The outbuilding was originally intended to be a village shop, as part of a planning condition of the original application to convert the glass factory into a hotel, known as a Section 106 agreement.

But council planning officers told the committee there had been "no genuine interest" despite being advertised on Rightmove.

MORE: £7m luxury hotel and homes project is finally underway after eight years of delays

Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat councillor for Langham, said: "This has been a long and sorry saga.

"I've attended parish council meetings and have to report there's a great diversity of views.

"Since the Section 106 was granted, methods have changed significantly. There is a 24-hour garage two miles away. There is Ocado, Amazon, grocery delivery.

"I can't see there's enough storage to support a village shop.

"It's with a heavy heart I am going to support the officers' recommendation on this."

Councillors unanimously voted to approve the change of use.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The car which has overturned on the A47 at West Bilney, near King's Lynn Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The car which has overturned on the A47 at West Bilney, near King's Lynn Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals what every runner wants for Christmas

Mark Armstrong about to come into the home straight at the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Garage and car showroom could make way for more than 140 student homes

A CGI image of the new student accommodation which could be built in Rouen Road, Norwich. Pic: Crosslane Student Developments

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists