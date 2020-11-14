‘Appalling’: Man slams council for ‘eviction notice’ taped to ill mother’s front door

A man whose mother was forced to leave her council flat for a care home has hit out at an “embarrassing” notice to quit sellotaped to her front door.

Phil Thompson said the way his 85-year-old mother had been treated by Great Yarmouth Borough Council was “disgusting”.

“She’s been in her house on Perebrown Avenue for 40 years”, he said. “Dad passed away a few years back and she’s now mostly blind and can’t do things for herself.

“When I contacted the council to see how we went about returning her keys, I was told I needed power of attorney to be able to deal with matters on her behalf. It didn’t matter that I was her eldest son.

“The council said it would have to send a letter to my mum for her to sign. I said that wasn’t possible: she’s incapacitated and we can’t see her because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“The council said there was no other way round it.”

A few days later, Mr Thompson saw a “notice to quit” stuck to his mother’s front door.

He said: “They made it look like she was being evicted and that she was in arrears. It was misleading and heavy-handed.

“It was so embarrassing for our family. She’s been there for most of her adult life, and for them to treat her like this is appalling.”

In response, the borough council said it was sorry for causing distress, and that the process is “no reflection” of the tenant’s conduct.

A council spokesman said: “In circumstances where a tenant has moved into care the only person legally able to end their tenancy is themselves or a person who holds power of attorney to do so.

“If there is no one with formal power of attorney and the tenant is unable to give notice to end their tenancy, the council must serve a Notice to Quit on the property to formally end the tenancy.

“The council does explain the process to next of kin and appreciates it is an emotional time. We would like to apologise for any distress caused by the serving of the notice on the property.

“We will review how we explain the requirements to next of kin.

“The council has a standard form to end a tenancy and will support the tenant where they are able to do so.”