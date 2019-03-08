Search

Lake Lothing Third Crossing project hosts successful suppliers event

PUBLISHED: 14:44 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 13 June 2019

Archant

More than 100 people heard how their businesses could be involved in the supply chain for a nationally significant project.

Local, regional and national businesses were told more about the progress of Lowestoft's Lake Lothing Third Crossing project at a successful meeting.

The event held at the OrbisEnergy Centre in Lowestoft last Thursday, June 6 gave businesses the chance to find out how they could register their interest to be a supplier and how they will be able to submit quotations for potential work.

With the examination period ending last week, the last of the hearings has taken place as part of the Planning Inspectorate's examination period. Inspectors now have until early September to submit their report and recommendation to the Secretary of State, who will then make a decision as to whether to grant consent for construction.

This decision is expected in early December 2019.

And if consent is given later this year to build the much-needed bridge, which would connect the north and south of Lowestoft, the engineering and design contractors BAM Nuttall are in a prime position to commence work in the New Year - as behind the scenes work has been continuing throughout the examination period.

After BAM Nuttall were awarded the contract in November last year, they have been progressing the final details of the project since then with support from engineering design house ARUP.

The contract for the construction phase of the project will be announced later this year.

Jon Barnard, project manager at Suffolk County Council, said: "It is important to us that we give the local economy every opportunity to be involved in the construction of the bridge."

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, added: "Once open, the crossing will improve travel across the town, further boost the local economy and make Lowestoft an even more attractive centre for new businesses."

Pat Spillings, managing director of Lowestoft-based P J Spillings Builders Ltd, said: "For Suffolk County Council to provide the opportunity for local companies to be considered to work on this exciting project, and providing local employment, came as welcome news."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "There was a wide range of businesses here and it was an opportunity to get in touch with BAM Nuttall and the county council to find out more about the contracts and how to tender for them.

"With the county council and BAM Nuttall doing the preparatory work, fingers crossed, if everything goes to plan and the approval is given, then they are in a great position to start work.

"This is a project that will be a real shot in the arm for Lowestoft."

Suffolk county councillor James Reeder said: "We are in a place we have never been before with the end of the examination period marking a really important day for this project,

"We want to encourage the local people to get the various supply jobs and it is great to have so many people here interested."

Scott Thomson, BAM Nuttall project manager, added: "Its a brilliant project.

"We are working on the detailed design now and with the decision about granting consent for construction expected in December, provided this gets the go-ahead, the plan is to start the works in the new year."

■ All the latest information on the Lake Lothing Third Crossing can be found via www.suffolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/transport-planning/lake-lothing-3rd-crossing/

