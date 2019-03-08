Search

"He was a genuine person" - Jeremy Corbyn makes special visit to disability campaigner

PUBLISHED: 22:34 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:34 08 September 2019

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) with Sprowston disability campaigner Andrew Day and hKaren Davism Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Norwich North. Picture: ANDREW DAY

ANDREW DAY

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn enjoyed a cup of tea and political debate with a Norwich disability campaigner.

Mr Corbyn sat down with Andrew Day, 55, in his Sprowston home to discuss Universal Credit, disability rights and a no-deal Brexit during the Labour leader's visit to the Norwich North constituency on Saturday, September 7.

Describing the 10-minute chat, Mr Day, who lives in Coughtrey Close and has cerebral palsy, said: "He was a genuine person who was interested in talking to me. He was easy to talk to and made time to listen."

Mr Day, who used to work for Aviva as an IT manager for 20 years, has been involved with the Reclaiming Our Futures Alliance (ROFA) since 2013 after being made redundant from the Norwich-based financial firm.

The alliance is made up of disabled people and various organisations in England who defend disabled people's rights and campaign for an inclusive society.

Mr Day, who switched from supporting the Liberal Democrats to the Labour Party in 2015, has helped to develop the ROFA website and manages its social media.

He is also part of the Norfolk Against Universal Credit campaign group which was formed a year ago.

During the meeting the campaigner handed Mr Corbyn a letter on behalf of ROFA requesting a meeting to discuss proposals for independent living, social care and benefits reform.

Mr Day said: "Alliance member organisations have been at the forefront of campaigning against austerity and welfare reform and inequality."

He said the Labour leader was very interested in meeting with the alliance in the future.

"I think he will follow this through as social care is such as a massive issue," Mr Day added.

The campaigner added that Mr Corbyn was concerned about the impact of Universal Credit.

"It's got to go," said Mr Day.

In terms of Brexit, the 55-year-old said: "I did ask about the election situation and we both agree that Mr Johnson needs to take no deal off the table, have it enshrined in law that the UK will not crash out without a deal during the election process and then have an election. I was reassured it was all in hand and being processed in the correct way."

