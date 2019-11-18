Police report Labour election literature over chief constable photograph

Norfolk police have referred general election material being used by Labour election candidates to the Electorial Commission - because it includes chief constable Simon Bailey's photograph.

Labour literature, a version of which is known to have been used by at least three Norfolk candidates - Norwich South candidate Clive Lewis, Norwich North candidate Karen Davis and Broadland candidate Jess Barnard - features a photograph and headline taken from the Eastern Daily Press website.

Above a photograph of Mr Bailey is the Eastern Daily Press headline from October 2015 stating 'Chief constable warns cuts to Norfolk police could see fewer bobbies on the beat and detectives not sent to every burglary'.

And Mr Bailey is unhappy that Labour has made use of it in campaigning.

He said: "As a police officer you must be impartial. Policing is strictly non-party political and we carry out our duties without fear or favour.

"I was therefore disappointed to see my words and photograph, originally published in local news media, used in political campaign material for a local candidate.

"I'm acutely aware of the power of perception and therefore wish to publicly clarify I have no desire to promote any political view and in no way endorse such material."

The force has referred the matter to the Electoral Commission.

However, it is not yet clear which candidate's literature Norfolk police has been reported to the Electoral Commission, given it features in the election literature of at least three of the Labour Norfolk candidates.

Norfolk police were not able to confirm which candidate's literature had been reported, at this time.

