Rerouted bus services could be restored with council talks ongoing

Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work.

A bus service which was rerouted earlier this year could once again serve its former route, with talks being held about the service.

In September, KonectBus altered the route of its 3 and 4 services via Newmarket Road, passing through the University of East Anglia and avoiding Earlham Road.

The move prompted dismay from people living nearby, particularly those that make use of the stop near Primula Drive.

Now, Norfolk County Council has revealed that talks are ongoing with the provider which could see "positive change" on the route.

Richard Gray, whose son Jack made use of the service before the change, submitted a question to the county council asking whether it would use its influence to help persuade Konectbus to reverse the change.

The council response read: "The council has limited influence over commercial bus services. However, we are in discussion with Konectbus about the future provision of their services in general and we may be able to affect a positive change on this route in the near future.

"We will keep residents informed of any progress."