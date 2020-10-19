‘You have lifted the spirits of the nation’ - PM’s praise for Norfolk knitting queen

The Norfolk woman whose knitted lockdown masterpiece has created headlines around the world has won the praise of Boris Johnson.

In a personal letter the Prime Minister hailed Margaret Seaman’s inspirational woollen wonder dubbed Knittingale Hospital - a knitted version of the temporary wards bought in in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I was inspired to hear of your fantastic ‘Knittingale Hospital’ through which you have sewn together a stunning symbol of our NHS and a wonderful tribute to the extraordinary men and women who are fighting on the frontline of our battle against Coronavirus.

“You have raised thousands of pounds and lifted the spirits of the nation.”

His words came as he handed out a daily Points of Light award aimed at recognising outstanding volunteer and community contributions that make a difference.

Mrs Seaman’s knitted hospital has so far raised around £5,000 as people move to translate their admiration into cash for Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

Overall, however, she has raised over £50,000 with previous knitting feats including Great Yarmouth seafront in the 1970s and half of Sandringham House, the Queen’s Norfolk residence.

She said she was delighted with the award, although she hadn’t received the letter yet.

The 91-year-old and her daughter Patricia Wilson took a phone call last week confirming Mr Johnson’s intention to applaud her achievements via the awards scheme.

She said she was “speechless” to discover her knitting efforts had caught the eye of the PM.

“I cannot believe it ,” she said.

“I have not come down to Earth yet.

“I look at it different to other people.

“It does not seem to me that I am doing anything special.

“I enjoy what I am doing and I like to keep on doing it as long as I can.

“People like looking at the knitting and I like raising the money too.”

Knittingale recently faced a bank of local and national photographers at The Forum, in Norwich, but has been packed away until February when it will be on display as part of the Norfolk Makers Festival.

Meanwhile Mrs Seaman has a string of interviews to complete, talking to reporters over various digital platforms from across the world.

She is always alert to new venues that can host the model, and crucially help it to raise more money.

But with that project in the bag she is turning her attention back to Sandringham which is only half finished - ahead of a planned period of display in the ballroom of its real life counterpart.

