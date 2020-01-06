Knights Hill public enquiry - all you need to know

A protest sign near the site of the proposed development on Grimston Road. If allowed on appeal, it would bring the total number of homes planned for the Woottons area to more than 1,200 Picture; Chris Bishop Archant

A four-day public enquiry will decide whether 600 homes can be built on the outskirts of King's Lynn. Here's all you need to know.

Members of the public make their feelings clear regarding the proposed Knight Hill development before it was turned down in March Picture: Chris Bishop Members of the public make their feelings clear regarding the proposed Knight Hill development before it was turned down in March Picture: Chris Bishop

What's it all about? Developers are appealing against West Norfolk council's decision to turn down plans for 600 homes, new shops, roads and sports pitches on land off Grimston Road, west of Knight's Hill Village.

What happens next? There will be a four-day public enquiry, starting at Knights Hill Barn on Tuesday, January 14.

What are the main arguments against? Objections include the amount of extra traffic the proposed development, which has just a single access road via Grimston Road, would bring to Lynn's congested roads. There were also concerns over how local schools and GP surgeries will be affected and loss of countryside.

What are the main arguments in favour? The land was earmarked for development in the council's own local plan. The development would bring 120 badly-needed affordable homes and improvements to the junction of Grimston Road and Langley Road. It would also bring new open spaces and a new neighbourhood centre.

Any other pointers? In October, the council agreed to withdraw its objection on highways grounds after meeting in closed session. Members heard the developers had received legal advice which suggested that the highways reason was inarguable.

What happens at the enquiry? Both sides will put their case to a government inspector along with other interested parties like parish councils and people living around the site.

Who makes the final decision? The inspector will prepare a report and recommendation, which will be forwarded to the secretary of state for communities who will make the final decision.

When will we know? The target date by when the inspector's report will be submitted is April 14 but no date has been set for when the decision will be announced.